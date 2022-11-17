Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Profile

Novartis stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.