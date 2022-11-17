NSI Retail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $8.00 on Thursday, reaching $306.91. The company had a trading volume of 75,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

