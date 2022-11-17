NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.26 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $71.43 million and $6.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

