NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.2% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.