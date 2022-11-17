NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

