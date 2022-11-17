NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Summit Insights

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. 63,426,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,902,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.