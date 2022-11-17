O Dell Group LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 1.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
