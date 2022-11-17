O Dell Group LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises about 1.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.