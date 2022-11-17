O Dell Group LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,439. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

