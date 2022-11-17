O Dell Group LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.88. 117,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,054. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $274.98. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

