O Dell Group LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
