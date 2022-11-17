O Dell Group LLC Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 166,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 135,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,255,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.82. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,445. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

