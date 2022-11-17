O Dell Group LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after buying an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after buying an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,595. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,139,200 shares of company stock worth $119,343,006 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

