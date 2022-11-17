O Dell Group LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $78,264,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $111,785,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.17. 66,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,206. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.