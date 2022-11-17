O Dell Group LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $43.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $929.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,169. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,540.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $888.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $833.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

