O Dell Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,988,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,327,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,008. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $103.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

