Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.23. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 1,560 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038,496 shares of company stock valued at $199,152,271. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $363,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

