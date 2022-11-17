Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCSL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

