OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.42. OceanaGold shares last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 1,552,654 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

