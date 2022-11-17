Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $105.00 at JMP Securities

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.59.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

