Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
ZEUS stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
