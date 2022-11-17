Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

ZEUS stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

About Olympic Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 308,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

