Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.62 ($0.03). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,823,927 shares.

Omega Diagnostics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omega Diagnostics Group

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Lea bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,101.06).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries and the Far East, Africa, and the Middle East. The company is also involved in the research, development, and production of kits, as well as engaged in detection of immune reactions to food under the Foodprint name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.