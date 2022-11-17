OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.
OncoCyte Stock Up 11.1 %
NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 16,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,782. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.01.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
