OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 16,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,782. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.