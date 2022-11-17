OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

