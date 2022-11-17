OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

