Oppenheimer Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $41.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,221,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,948. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.26 and a beta of 2.01. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.