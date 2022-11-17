Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

