Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.