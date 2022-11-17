Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OIG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 548,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
