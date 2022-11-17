Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 318.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OIG stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 548,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

