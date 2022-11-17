Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO Richard J. Riley Sells 45,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORGN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,222. The stock has a market cap of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 28,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Origin Materials

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

