ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Up 2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $76.14. 129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.