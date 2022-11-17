ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Up 2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $76.14. 129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.
Separately, StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
ORIX Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
