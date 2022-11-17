Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORA opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock worth $2,364,740. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $274,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $454,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 129.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

