Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Orora in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4228 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Orora’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

