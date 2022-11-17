Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 12,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,326,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
