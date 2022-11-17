P. Randy Reifel Buys 76,500 Shares of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel purchased 76,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400,168 shares in the company, valued at C$1,870,092.40.
Gunpoint Exploration Stock Performance
Gunpoint Exploration stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.
Gunpoint Exploration Company Profile
