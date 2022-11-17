P. Randy Reifel Buys 76,500 Shares of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN) Stock

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (CVE:GUN – Get Rating) Director P. Randy Reifel purchased 76,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400,168 shares in the company, valued at C$1,870,092.40.

Gunpoint Exploration Stock Performance

Gunpoint Exploration stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55.

Gunpoint Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties in the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Talapoosa gold-silver project comprising 535 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 14,870 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

