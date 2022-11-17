PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 5.6%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.86. 9,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,722,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

