Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $227.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.34.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.56. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

