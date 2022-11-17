Pan American Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

