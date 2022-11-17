PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Down 1.4%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

PARK24 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

