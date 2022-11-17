Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup to $320.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

NYSE:PH traded down $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $302.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,107. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

