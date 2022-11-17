Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

PKT stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.64 million and a PE ratio of -71.43. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise

About Parkit Enterprise

In other news, insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. acquired 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$116,497.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$259,732.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,996.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

