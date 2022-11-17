Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.60 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance
PKT stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.64 million and a PE ratio of -71.43. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.
Insider Activity at Parkit Enterprise
About Parkit Enterprise
Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
