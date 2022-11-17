PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Up 62.1%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) shot up 62.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

PASSUR Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

