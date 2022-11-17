Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 7%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 605,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 0.17.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
