Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Down 7%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 14,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 605,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Paya alerts:

Paya Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paya

About Paya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Paya by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Paya by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Paya by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.