PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $249,936.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

About PC Connection

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

