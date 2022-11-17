PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells $249,936.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PC Connection Price Performance
CNXN traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $54.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Recommended Stories
