PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $4.04. PCCW shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 2,038 shares trading hands.

PCCW Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.