PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PDC Energy Price Performance
PDC Energy stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22.
PDC Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PDC Energy by 426.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
