Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT Lowered to $5.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEAR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

PEAR opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 304,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $550,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,047.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352 in the last three months. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 422,804 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

