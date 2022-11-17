Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $836.96

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 836.96 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 969 ($11.39). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 963.60 ($11.32), with a volume of 901,206 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.72) to GBX 780 ($9.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 978 ($11.49).

Pearson Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17. The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,683.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 914.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.89.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

