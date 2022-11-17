Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

