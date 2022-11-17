Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of MD stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.