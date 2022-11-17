Peel Hunt Downgrades Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) to Buy

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC FTUAF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

