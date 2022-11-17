Peel Hunt Downgrades Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) to Buy

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance
Shares of OTC FTUAF opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile
