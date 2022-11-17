Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.