Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.