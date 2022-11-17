Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.20

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 178929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.